4-Day Private Yunnan Heritage Tour

Day 1 (L,D)At 8:00am, your guide will you pick up at your hotel lobby or specified location in Kunming and drive to an 260 years old temple mixed with Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism in Honghe. After an hour visit at the temple, you will go to Shiping Town which is a 1,900 years old town where you can taste the famous Shiping tofu (bean curds). After lunch, you will continue onto a French style train station near 100 years old and learn about glorious stories about its past.Day 2 (B,L,D)Start your day at 6:00 AM to visit a famous private tofu (bean curds) workshop. See how local people made tofu and learn why Shiping tofu is the best of Yunnan. After breakfast, you will visit Yi Long Lake, Tuan Shan Village ( a 600 years old village), a 176 years old ancient bridge, and an ancient great gate of Qing Dynasty architecture style. You will be introduced to the technology behind it's construction and stories behind it. In evening, you go to an exhibition about local history in earlier 19th century. Overnight accommodation is at a 100 years old private home of a rich local family. Day 3 (B,L,D)In the morning, you will visit the second largest Confucius Temple in China for a couple of hours and learn the history of the building and Confucius philosophy. After Confucius Temple, continue onto Jianshui Town (a 1,200 years old town), a train station designed and built by French 100 years ago, and taste some famous snacks of Yunnan. You will also drive to a Yi ethnic village after lunch. During your visit in the village, see how they build special mud house and work in the field. In evening, you will enjoy a nature hot spring bath and stay overnight in the hot spring town.Day 4 (B,L)Today you will visit Stone Forest which is both a famous World Heritage and Karst Geomorphic site in Kunming. Explore these amazing stone formations during your stay. After lunch, you will drive to Jiuxiang Cave (a karst Cave) which is like an underground world with different kind of amazing stone formation. Afterwards, drive back to your hotel in Kunming and concludes this tour.