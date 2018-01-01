Welcome to Central Yúnnán
Top experiences in Central Yúnnán
Central Yúnnán activities
Private Airport Transfer: Kunming Changshui International Airport
Private airport shuttle service is the best way to reach Kunming City from Kunming Changshui International Airport and vice versa. Enjoy comfortable private car or van rides to your destinations within 30 to 50 minutes. Your driver could also provide tourism information and Yunnan travel tips if needed.
Private Day Tour: Stone Forest and Jiuxiang from Kunming Including Roasted Duck Lunch
Meet your private guide and driver in the lobby of your hotel at around 8am in Kunming. You will depart for Yiliang County to pay a visit to Jiuxiang Karst Cave. The cave group is rumored to be the largest and the most magical in China. You need to descend into the Jiuxiang Karst Cave by elevator to explore the magnificent underground world. Then, take the cable car to its entrance. After visiting the cave, begin the drive to Yiliang. Upon arrival, you may take time to enjoy a traditional roasted duck lunch at a local restaurant. After lunch, you will proceed to the Stone Forest for the afternoon. Within the area, be marveled by numerous stone peaks displaying various sizes and shapes that earned its name from the locals as the "First Wonder Under Heaven." This area is also home to Sani ethnic group who are a diaspora of Chinese Yi ethnic minority. In the late afternoon, your guide will transfer you back to your Kunming hotel.
Private Tour: 5-Hour Dragon Gate, Huating Temple, and Grand View Tower Tour in Kunming
At around 9am, your private English-speaking tour guide and vehicle will pick you up from the lobby of your downtown Kunming hotel and drive to Dragon Gate at West Hill to see the largest fresh-water lake, Dianchi Lake, which is also called "the pearl of the plateau". Next, your will visit Huating Temple, which is one of the oldest and largest Buddhist complexes in Kunming with 572 painted sculptures and more than 260 stone carvings of animals and birds. After lunch, you will visit Grand View Tower. Its lovely gardens and buildings have won the name of "West Lake Junior" commanding a panoramic view of Dianchi Lake with the charming Sleeping Beauty Hill in the background. After that, you will transfer be transferred back to your downtown Kunming hotel where this tour concludes.
Private Day Tour: Custom Outdoor Experience in Kunming
Your driver will pick you up at 7:30am and have local breakfast. At 8:00am, drive or cycle to your destination at West Hill or Dian Lake.You will begin requested activities customized for you. Hike, climb, cycle, or venture into caves nearby for about 6 to 8 hours. Take time to also enjoy the view over Dian Lake and Kunming as well as Little Stone Forest. Towards the end of your adventure, you will enjoy a delicious traditional lunch of Yunnan food. After a short break at the end of your meal, you will then prepare to cycle or drive back to Kunming. Once you have returned to the city center, your driver will be awaiting to bring you back to your accommodation.
4-Day Private Yunnan Heritage Tour
Day 1 (L,D)At 8:00am, your guide will you pick up at your hotel lobby or specified location in Kunming and drive to an 260 years old temple mixed with Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism in Honghe. After an hour visit at the temple, you will go to Shiping Town which is a 1,900 years old town where you can taste the famous Shiping tofu (bean curds). After lunch, you will continue onto a French style train station near 100 years old and learn about glorious stories about its past.Day 2 (B,L,D)Start your day at 6:00 AM to visit a famous private tofu (bean curds) workshop. See how local people made tofu and learn why Shiping tofu is the best of Yunnan. After breakfast, you will visit Yi Long Lake, Tuan Shan Village ( a 600 years old village), a 176 years old ancient bridge, and an ancient great gate of Qing Dynasty architecture style. You will be introduced to the technology behind it's construction and stories behind it. In evening, you go to an exhibition about local history in earlier 19th century. Overnight accommodation is at a 100 years old private home of a rich local family. Day 3 (B,L,D)In the morning, you will visit the second largest Confucius Temple in China for a couple of hours and learn the history of the building and Confucius philosophy. After Confucius Temple, continue onto Jianshui Town (a 1,200 years old town), a train station designed and built by French 100 years ago, and taste some famous snacks of Yunnan. You will also drive to a Yi ethnic village after lunch. During your visit in the village, see how they build special mud house and work in the field. In evening, you will enjoy a nature hot spring bath and stay overnight in the hot spring town.Day 4 (B,L)Today you will visit Stone Forest which is both a famous World Heritage and Karst Geomorphic site in Kunming. Explore these amazing stone formations during your stay. After lunch, you will drive to Jiuxiang Cave (a karst Cave) which is like an underground world with different kind of amazing stone formation. Afterwards, drive back to your hotel in Kunming and concludes this tour.
1 Day Stone Forest and Jiuxiang Cave Private Trip
Driver will pick guests up at hotel or any destination in Kunming City.After 90 to 120 mins driving,guests will reach Stone Forest and visit for 3 to 4 hours by themselves.After lunch guests will go to Jiuxiang Cave and visit for 2 hours by themselves.In the end of trip,guests will go to Yiliang roast duck restaurant for dinner.After Dinner,driver will drop guests off at hotel or any destination in Kunming City.