Welcome to Yarkand

At the end of a major trade route from British India, over the Karakoram Pass from Leh, Yarkand (莎车; Shāchē) was for centuries an important caravan town and regional centre for the trade in cashmere wool. Today this very dusty, traditional and conservative town is a transport hub and little else, though scratch the thoroughly modern surface and you'll find the remains of a thriving Uyghur Old Town and an impressive collection of mosques and mausoleums.

Read More