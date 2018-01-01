Welcome to Yarkand
At the end of a major trade route from British India, over the Karakoram Pass from Leh, Yarkand (莎车; Shāchē) was for centuries an important caravan town and regional centre for the trade in cashmere wool. Today this very dusty, traditional and conservative town is a transport hub and little else, though scratch the thoroughly modern surface and you'll find the remains of a thriving Uyghur Old Town and an impressive collection of mosques and mausoleums.
Be aware that Yarkand was the site of a still opaque violent protest on 28 July 2014, which led to 96 official deaths; the WUC (World Uyghur Congress) claim it was more than 2000. Security is tight here, though it's quite OK for foreigners visit.
Top experiences in Yarkand
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.