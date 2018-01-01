Welcome to Northern Xīnjiāng

The north of Xīnjiāng is both geographically and culturally very different from the rest of the province; here thick evergreen forests, rushing rivers and isolated mountain ranges are home to Tuvan and Kazakh nomads, and while the Han Chinese population is growing, as it is throughout Xīnjiāng, you'll still find markedly different landscapes and people here. The entire north of Xīnjiāng was closed to foreigners until the 1990s, due to the proximity of the sensitive Russian, Mongolian and Kazakhstan borders, but today the region is growing fast as both a tourist and trade centre.