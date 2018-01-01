Welcome to Karghilik

Karghilik (叶城; Yèchéng) is an extremely dusty and unappealing Uyghur town of importance to travellers only as the springboard to the fantastically remote Hwy 219, the Xīnjiāng–Tibet highway that leads to Ngari (Ali) in far western Tibet. There's absolutely nothing to detain you here, though travellers heading into Tibet may need to overnight here at a push.