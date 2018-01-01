Welcome to Mùtiányù
Top experiences in Mùtiányù
Mùtiányù activities
Great Wall of China at Mutianyu Tour with Lunch from Beijing
Complete your trip to China with an unforgettable visit to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. The Great Wall of China is the greatest symbol of ancient Chinese engineering and one of the world's most famous structures. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China offers an alternative Great Wall experience to the popular Badaling section. This segment of China's ancient engineering marvel features an optional cable car ride, or an opportunity to climb more than 1,400 steps to the top. The Mutianyu Great Wall is much steeper than the Badaling section, and offers a more challenging climb. This section is also older than Badaling, and features outer and inner parapets and three watchtowers. Your eight-hour trip to the Mutianyu Great Wall includes a visit to a nearby cloisonné enamelware factory and a Chinese style lunch.
Beijing Forbidden City, Tiananmen, Great Wall at Mutianyu Tour
In the morning your tour guide and driver will be waiting for you at your hotel lobby at the appointed time between 7:00 AM and 7:30 AM. You will receive details about your driver, tour guide, and pickup in your voucher the day before.. You’ll pass by the famous Tian'anmen Square which is the largest public square in the world. You’ll have chance to take photos in front of the famous Chairman Mao’s portrait hang on the red wall of the Heavenly Peace Gate. Your tour guide will introduce the history and some interesting stories about Tian'anmen Square.Going through the middle gate of Tiananmen Square you’ll see a huge red gate that is the Forbidden City. It is the largest imperial palace with 9,999.5 rooms. Where is other 0.5 room? Don’t forget to check out the answer from your tour guide. You’ll be amazed by the beautiful traditional Chinese ancient architectures and the stories of the lives of Chinese ancient emperors.Your tour guide will help you explore 10 carefully-selected places in the Forbidden City, recommended by our local experts, while other group tours only visit 6 spots briefly.In the afternoon travel 1½ hours from downtown Beijing to the Great Wall at Mutianyu and we'll have a rest and enjoy your lunch at Xinshuangquan (a Beijing local restaurant) where we can drive our own vehicle to the foot of the Great Wall to save your precious time while other groups have to wait for the public transfer bus to the foot of the Great Wall.In the afternoon, you’ll visit the most highlighted attraction – the Great Wall of China at Mutianyu. The Mutianyu Great Wall is the best welcomed by travelers for its picturesque scenery, fewer tourists, and beautifully-restored architecture. In order to save you time, we use round-way cable car to transfer you to the Great Wall so that you don’t have to waste your time to climb more than 800 step. You’ll have about 2-hour hiking from the 14th watch tower to the 23rd watch tower as it is the most beautiful and interesting part where you’ll have the chance to take great photos.Finally you’ll be transfer back to your hotel and this wonderful Beijing day tour comes to the end. Hope it will bring you great memories.
Private Mutianyu Great Wall Trip with English-Speaking Driver
Your English speaking driver will pick you up at the hotel at approximately 8:00am.It takes about 1.5 hour drive to the Great Wall at Mutianyu from Beijing downtown. The Wall locates north-east of the City,it is the one of the most popular attractions.Though it is a little bit further but much less tourists. You may take the cable car up to the Wall and this is the only section that has the toboggan down from the wall. You will have lots of fun the toboggan down. The entrance tickets and the shuttle bus ride between car parking and entrance included. The cable car tickets and toboggan is not included. The driver can help you purchase the tickets. After a few hours of hiking the wall, and many photo opportunities, it's back to your hotel at approximately 4:00pm. If you like to go other sections, it is can be tailor-made for you as well. During the holiday or weekend,if you like to beat the crowds and arrive the Wall early,you can start 7:00am or 7:30am. Please inform us if you want to start early.
Private Tour: Ming Tombs and Mutianyu Great Wall from Beijing
After complimentary pickup from your hotel in Beijing, enjoy a scenic hour drive to the Ming Tombs, one of Beijing’s major historic landmarks. Visit the Chang Ling Tomb, one of the most well-preserved tombs from the Ming Dynasty. Walk through the magnificent halls to the Hall of Eminent Favors, containing a statue of the Yongle Emperor and a beautiful interior with cedar wood columns. Your private guide will share with you the history of the site, including stories about the excavations from these imperial tombs. Enjoy a traditional Chinese lunch and visit the famous Longdi Jade Factory to see how jade is carved. Then, head to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. This towering granite wall, extending 7,381 feet (2,250 meters), was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644) as a military alternative to the Great Wall of China at Badaling. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall is characterized by grand military towers along the wall and is lined with green trees and flowers. Take a cable car ride to the top to get fantastic views of the Great Wall stretching into the distance. On the way back to Beijing, stop at a local shop to view Ming Dynasty cloisonné artwork, ranging from colorful enamel bowls to intricately designed vases.
Beijing Highlights Full-Day Bus Tour
Your English-speaking guide will pick you up from your hotel in Beijing between 7:00-7:30 am to start the trip.The first stop is Tiananmen Square which is located at the center of Beijing. It is the world’s largest city square, surrounded by magnificent buildings like National Museum of China and Mausoleum of Chairman Mao.Walk across the square and enter the Forbidden City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the five most important palaces in the world. With 9999.5 rooms, it served as home and work place to 24 emperors of the Ming (1368–1644) and Qing (1644–1911) Dynasties. You will see exhibitions of imperial treasures and collections from that time. Before enjoying a traditional Chinese lunch, pay a short visit to a jade factory, where you can learn some knowledge about jade and see its carving process. Afterwards, drive to Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, the longest and best fully-restored Great Wall with less crowd and more watchtowers. It is known for its beautiful surroundings of dense woods. Cable car up and down the mountain is optional at your own expense.On the way back you will visit a traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy, where you will get to learn some knowledge of traditional medicine and enjoy a free foot massage. After that, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Beijing around 6 pm.
Mutianyu Great Wall and Beijing City 2-Day Tour with Lunch
Escorted by your English-speaking guide and air-conditioned coach, start the 2 days tour in Beijing. Each day you will be picked up from your downtown Beijing hotel around 7am. Day 1: This tour starts at northern part of Tian'anmen Square. Seeing the Tian’anmen Rostrum, it is the symbol of new China. You could see two pairs of 600 years old stone lions, the ornamental columns, the outer golden water bridge and so on. Besides, you will have chance to view all constructions from distance. From there you will proceed to the Forbidden City, the largest and best-preserved ancient 500 year old imperial palaces group. Visit the Forbidden City along the central axis from south to north. On the way to Temple of Heaven, you will have a chance to visit the Chinese traditional medicine culture. After having a short rest, we'll arrive the Temple of Heaven, the largest ancient imperial worship architecture group in the world where the ancient Emperors prayed for peace and harvest. After Chinese lunch in a local restaurant, enjoy a short visit to a pearl free market. And then you will go to the Summer Palace which is the largest and most beautiful Chinese imperial garden. It is regarded as a museum of gardens in China. Finally, you will transfer back to your hotels around 5pm. Day 2: In the morning, you will be picked up to discover another aspect of ancient Beijing. Heading to the Ming Tombs complex, the incredible complex of Ming Tombs includes a 4 mile (7 kilometer) road named the "Spirit Way" lined with statues of guardian animals that leads to the entrance. The Ding Mausoleum is one of 13 emperor tombs, where excavation has unearthed important objects for the study of the history of the Ming Dynasty. Then, you will take a visit to the Jade Carving Factory to see jade carved into various shapes, a unique Chinese craft. The jade carving is very famous special local product, it was not only the excellent skill on carving, but also mixes many Chinese traditional cultures in the jade carving. After having lunch at a local restaurant, you will be driven to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, one of the best preserved areas of the Great Wall. The Great Wall rides on the ridge of the Yan Mountain and is enshrouded by a green forest. Hiking up the Great Wall is a challenging climb. Alternatively you can ride the available cable car (at your own expense) to reach the top of this ancient defense project. Cable car fee: RMB 100/one way, 120/round trip Toboggan fee: RMB 120 (cable car up, toboggan down) Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to taste traditional tea, and you can also experience Chinese Calligraphy for free. Chinese Calligraphy has thousands of years of history and it was regarded as a kind of cultural and visual art. End the tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6pm.