Welcome to Sōngpān
Much of the old town has been rebuilt in recent years, but architecturally it still holds much of its visual appeal and finding the touches of true history hidden throughout make it feel even more special. In midwinter (December to March) Sōngpān slows down and some businesses close; however, even in the cold, horse trekking is still possible.
Top experiences in Sōngpān
Amazing hotels and hostels
Sōngpān activities
Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong 4-Day Tour from Chengdu
Your 4-day private tour through Sichuan province starts with an early morning pickup from your Chengdu hotel or the Chengdu International Airport. This tour includes three nights at comfortable basic hotels in Jiuzhaigou and Songpan. Chinese-style breakfasts are also included at the hotels each morning, and lunches and dinners are mostly spent at local restaurants. Travel by private vehicle with a professional driver, and enjoy the accompaniment of a private guide, who leads you on trail walks, takes you through villages and towns, and provides informative commentary on the region’s history, wildlife, and vegetation. Check out the Itinerary below for a breakdown of each day’s activities: