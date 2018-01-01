Welcome to Southern Garzê Prefecture
Travelling through the southern reaches of western Sìchuān takes you through vast grasslands dotted with alpine lakes, shiny gold-roofed monasteries and temples, and grazing yaks with a background of snowy peaks that seem to reach to the sky.
Journeying along this 2140km route is slightly easier than taking the northern route, but it’s still not for the faint-hearted; settlements are far and few and high altitude is a factor as much as ever. Warm clothing and sunscreen are a must. However, as the Kāngdìng–Lǐtáng–Xiāngchéng–Zhōngdiàn journey has become a popular route into Yúnnán province, road conditions have vastly improved and so have the services available to travellers in the region.