Welcome to Northern Sìchuān

Hiking, or even camping, in the stunning Jiǔzhàigōu National Park or heading out on horseback around Sōngpān are how most travellers experience the carpets of alpine forest, swaths of grasslands, icy lakes and snow-topped mountains of northern Sìchuān. Looping around towards western Sìchuān and Dānbā, take time as well for the stunning valleys and panoramic peak-filled landscapes of Four Sisters Mountain en route.