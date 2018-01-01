Welcome to Lǐtáng
At a dizzying altitude of 3886m, Lǐtáng (理塘; Lithang) is one of the highest settlements on earth. Its scenery will certainly leave you breathless, and getting out to see it – whether on horse, motorcycle or foot – calls for spending at least a couple of days here.
For Tibetans, Lǐtáng occupies another exalted space as the birthplace of holy men, including the seventh and 10th Dalai Lamas and many revered lamas. Their birthplace and the town’s large monastery, Chöde Gompa, draw devoted pilgrims from afar.
