It’s easy to spend a couple of days in the lively market town of Gānzī (甘孜; Garzê) exploring the beautiful countryside, which is scattered with Tibetan villages and large monasteries surrounded by snowcapped mountains. Photo opportunities abound, especially from late July to October when the grassland is an impossible green accented with wildflowers in bloom.
