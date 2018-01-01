Welcome to Dégé
With roads improved and mountain tunnels nearly complete, once-remote Dégé (德格; Derge) is no longer quite so cut off from the rest of western Sìchuān by the towering Chola Mountain (雀儿山; Què’ér Shān; 6168m).
While for now the road still climbs a rough dirt track over the 5050m-high Chola Pass, soon even this last hurdle to access will be circumvented by a tunnel scheduled to be finished in mid-2017.
Unless you’ve secured the rare permit to enter the Chamdo Prefecture of Tibet proper (西藏; Xīzàng), the main reason to make the arduous trek out here is to see Dégé’s famous printing monastery, one of this region’s premier sights.
