Dānbā (丹巴; known as Rongtrak in Tibet; 1893m) straddles a dramatic gorge near the confluence of three rivers, and makes an interesting alternative to Kāngdìng as a gateway into or out of western Sìchuān.

The town itself is not very exciting, but in the surrounding hills are clusters of picturesque Jiāróng Tibetan and Qiāng villages with ancient watchtowers and welcoming homestays.

