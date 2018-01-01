Welcome to Tàiyuán

Most travellers pass through Shānxī’s capital en route to Píngyáo or heading north to Dàtóng or Wǔtái Shān, but Tàiyuán (太原) is well worth a day or two of your time. It's a huge, modern and cosmopolitan city, but it's certainly not short on history or culture; there's a first-rate museum, several notable temples – including a beautiful and rare set of twin pagodas – and a stunning Catholic Cathedral that wouldn't look out of place in Italy.