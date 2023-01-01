Propaganda Poster Art Centre

Top choice in French Concession

Design junkies and history buffs will love this vast collection of original posters from 1950s, ’60s and ’70s China, stored in the basement of a residential block. Many were produced in the golden age of Maoist poster production and are awash with iconic emblems of communism: red tractors, bumper harvests, muscled peasants and lantern-jawed proletarians. The exhibition rounds off with a collection of cigarette posters from the 1920s. There's also a shop selling collector’s items including original and replica posters and postcards.

Once you find the main entrance, a guard will pop a small business card with a map on it into your hands and point the way. Head around the back of the apartment blocks to Building B (or 4) and take the lift or stairs to the basement.

