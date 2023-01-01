Propaganda Poster Art Centre

Design junkies and history buffs will love this vast collection of original posters from 1950s, ’60s and ’70s China, stored in the basement of a residential block. Many were produced in the golden age of Maoist poster production and are awash with iconic emblems of communism: red tractors, bumper harvests, muscled peasants and lantern-jawed proletarians. The exhibition rounds off with a collection of cigarette posters from the 1920s. There's also a shop selling collector’s items including original and replica posters and postcards.

Once you find the main entrance, a guard will pop a small business card with a map on it into your hands and point the way. Head around the back of the apartment blocks to Building B (or 4) and take the lift or stairs to the basement.