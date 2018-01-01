Private Hutong Culture Tour with Dumpling Cooking Class plus Cricket Fighting Game

In the morning, your licensed English speaking tour guide will come to pick you up in your hotel. Firstly, you will drive to Lama temple.Lama Temple is a temple and monastery of the Geluk School of Tibetan Buddhism. Lama Temple is one of the largest and most important Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in the world. The building of the temple is a blended Han and Tibetan style. It was first built in 1694， used be prince palace. Converted to lama temple from 1746. The biggest wooden Buddha statue in the world still standing in this temple. Afterward, you will travel the Confucius Temple.The Confucius Temple is one of the most important temples in the Hutong, just after the one in his hometown of Qufu in Shandong Province. The Confucius temple was built to pay tribute to Confucius in Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties. It was first built in 1309 with a history of more than 700 years. Inside the temple complex there are more than 100 ancient trees and 198 steles in Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties. The Royal Academy is next to it. It was the place for the emperor to train the minsters.You also could take the change to learn the traditional education system.The next stop will be Hutong rickshaw tour. You will take rickshaw ride to Hutong alley. One the way, you could see all the traditional style gates and shops. Then you will be taken to a local family home. Learning how to make dumplings, watching cricket fighting, and eating authentic home food. After lunch, Then ascend the Drum tower and have a bird's eye view of the old Beijing - Shichahai area. On the top of Drum tower, if luckly, you could see the Drum beating show. Finally walk from Drum Tower to Yandaixiejie, a lane or hutong with a history of over 700 years dating back to Yuan Dyansty in 13th and 14th century. The famous Houhai Lake is in the end of this Hutong. After the tour, you will transfer back to your hotel.