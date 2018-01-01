Welcome to Qūfù
Viewing the main sights within the city walls of ancient Qūfù, a Unesco World Heritage Site, will take a full day.
Top experiences in Qūfù
Qūfù activities
2-Night Shandong Tour by Bullet Train
Discover elements of Chinese culture through the eyes of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism on this private 2-night tour of Shandong Province. Visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Qufu along with sacred places at the summit of Mt Tai. Take a high-speed train round-trip from Shanghai or continue to Beijing – it’s your choice – with pickup and drop-off at the train stations by private vehicle. Your tour includes two nights’ accommodation at the Qufu Queli Hotel plus breakfast and lunch.
Private Hutong Culture Tour with Dumpling Cooking Class plus Cricket Fighting Game
In the morning, your licensed English speaking tour guide will come to pick you up in your hotel. Firstly, you will drive to Lama temple.Lama Temple is a temple and monastery of the Geluk School of Tibetan Buddhism. Lama Temple is one of the largest and most important Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in the world. The building of the temple is a blended Han and Tibetan style. It was first built in 1694， used be prince palace. Converted to lama temple from 1746. The biggest wooden Buddha statue in the world still standing in this temple. Afterward, you will travel the Confucius Temple.The Confucius Temple is one of the most important temples in the Hutong, just after the one in his hometown of Qufu in Shandong Province. The Confucius temple was built to pay tribute to Confucius in Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties. It was first built in 1309 with a history of more than 700 years. Inside the temple complex there are more than 100 ancient trees and 198 steles in Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties. The Royal Academy is next to it. It was the place for the emperor to train the minsters.You also could take the change to learn the traditional education system.The next stop will be Hutong rickshaw tour. You will take rickshaw ride to Hutong alley. One the way, you could see all the traditional style gates and shops. Then you will be taken to a local family home. Learning how to make dumplings, watching cricket fighting, and eating authentic home food. After lunch, Then ascend the Drum tower and have a bird's eye view of the old Beijing - Shichahai area. On the top of Drum tower, if luckly, you could see the Drum beating show. Finally walk from Drum Tower to Yandaixiejie, a lane or hutong with a history of over 700 years dating back to Yuan Dyansty in 13th and 14th century. The famous Houhai Lake is in the end of this Hutong. After the tour, you will transfer back to your hotel.
2-Day Qufu Historical Tour from Qingdao by High Speed Rail
Day 1 [L, D]:Make your way to High Speed Rail (HSR) Station in Qingdao and take the train from Qingdao to Qufu (about 3.5 hours). Upon arrival, enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant and then visit the Kong Family Mansion, the former residence of Confucius and his descendants. The size of Kong Family Mansion is similar to a imperial palace and plays an important role in the history of architecture in the world. Next attraction is the Temple of Confucius. Since 1994 the Temple of Confucius has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site listed as "Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu". Established in BC478, it was built as the former residence of Confucius. Stay overnight in Qufu.Day 2 [B, L]:After breakfast you can visit Confucius Cemetery. Located in the north of Qufu city, the cemetery covers more than 3000mu areas. It is the largest private cemetery in the world and its artificial garden which is best conserved as well. After the visit, you will be transferred to the HSR station and take the train back to Qingdao City. The tour ends at the HSR station in Qingda.
Chinese Religious Exploration of Temples and Mosque In Beijing
Meet local tour guide at your downtown hotel lobby at 8:30 am, aboard the private vehicle and enjoy comfortable transfer to start the religious tour. Get a basic religious knowledge from your guide on the way. This morning, you will visit the Yonghe Lamasery, Temple of Confucius and Temple of Heaven. Yonghe Lamasery was the former residence of Emperor Yongzheng when he was just a prince and later became the national centre of Lama Administration. The Temple of Confucius at Beijing is the second largest Confucian Temple in China, after the one in Confucius' hometown of Qufu. And the Temple of Heaven, where the Emperors paid homage to the glory of heaven, is the largest group of structures in the country dedicated to rituals. Later you have a delicious lunch served in a nice local restaurant, then continue the religious trip to White Cloud Temple, Fayuan Temple and Ox Street Mosque. The White Cloud Temple, also named Baiyun Taoist Temple, is one of the three "ancestral courts" of the Quanzhen Sect of Taoism. Fayuan Temple is the oldest Buddhist temple in Beijing with a long history of more than 1,300 years. And Ox Street Mosque (Niujie Mosque) is Beijing’s most historical and majestic mosque firstly built in 996. After tripping to Taoism temples, Buddhist temples, Confucian Temple and Mosque in Beijing, you will surely gain rich knowledge of Chinese Religions from your informative guide. Then return to your hotel to conclude the trip.
Private Spiritual Tour of Confucianism Taoism and Buddhism including Lunch and Tea Ceremony
Your private guide and driver will meet you in the hotel lobby at 9:00 a.m. After a 20-minute drive, you will reach the Lama Temple. Hailed as one of the city’s most famous monasteries, the temple boasts five opulent halls replete with colorful carvings, sacred objects and detailed murals. Follow your guide through the impressive labyrinth and learn about the cultural significance of the enormous Maitreya Buddha, a statue that stands 18 meters above ground. Then walk about 5 minutes to the Confucius Temple. A quiet sanctuary away from the smoggy streets of Beijing, the restored main hall of this temple contains a statue of the sage Kongzi (Confucius). It is the second largest Confucian Temple in China, after the sanctuary in Confucius’ hometown of Qufu.After enjoy a delicious lunch, continue your tour to White Cloud Temple (roughly 30 minutes away), one of China`s major Taoist temples and was once the most influential Taoist temple in China. It is one of 'The Three Great Ancestral Courts' of the Complete Perfection School of Taoism. Upon arrival, your guide will share with you more history about 'The First Temple under Heaven.' After you tour is finished, you will be transferred back to your hotel.