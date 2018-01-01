Welcome to Yúlín

Thanks to extensive coal mining and the discovery of natural gas fields nearby (but you'll see wind farms as well as oil wells on the way up from Yán'ān), Yúlín (榆林), a one-time garrison town on the fringes of Inner Mongolia’s Mu Us Desert, is booming. Despite all the construction, there’s enough interesting stuff to make this a good place to break a trip if you’re following the Great Wall, heading north on the trail of Genghis Khan or wandering west to the Hui culture of Yínchuān. If you're on the road from Yán'ān, look out for yáodòng (cave dwellings) perforating the hillsides until the land becomes desert.