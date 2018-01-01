Welcome to Hánchéng

Hánchéng (韩城) is best known for being the hometown of Sima Qian (145–90 BC), China’s legendary historian and author of the Shiji (Records of the Grand Historian). Sima Qian chronicled different aspects of life in the Han dynasty and set about arranging the country’s already distant past in its proper (Confucian) order. He was eventually castrated and imprisoned by Emperor Wudi, after having defended an unsuccessful general.

