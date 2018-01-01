In the sun-parched land of Níngxià, Yínchuān (银川) has managed to thrive. The Tangut founders wisely chose this spot as their capital, planting the city between a source of water (the Yellow River) and a natural barrier from the Gobi Desert (the Hèlán Shān mountains).

Modern-day Yínchuān is predominantly Han, although its many mosques reveal its status as the capital of the Hui peoples’ homeland. But the most interesting sights, the Western Xia Tombs and Hèlán Shān to the west of the city, predate both the Han and the Hui. Yínchuān is also a handy jumping-off point for longer trips to western Inner Mongolia.

The name Yínchuān means 'Silver River'. Some say it comes from the alkaline land which can appear white, while others say that it's because the Yellow River is clear in these parts and can appear bright, but the exact origin is obscure.

