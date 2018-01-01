Chángbái Shān (长白山; Ever-White Mountains), China’s largest nature reserve, covers 2100 sq km (densely forested) on the eastern edge of Jílín. By far the region’s top attraction, the park’s greenery and open space offers a welcome contrast to Jílín’s industrial cities.

The centrepiece of Chángbái Shān is the spellbinding Heaven Lake, whose white frozen surface melts into azure waters stretching across an outsized volcanic crater straddling the China–North Korea border come summer. Heaven Lake’s beauty and mystical reputation, including its Loch Ness–style monster (guàiwu), lures visitors from all over China, as well as many South Koreans. For the latter, the area is known as Mt Paekdu, or Paekdusan. North Korea claims that Kim Jung-il was born here (although he’s believed to have entered the world in Khabarovsk, Russia).

