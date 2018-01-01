Welcome to Nánchāng
Known reverently in textbooks for fomenting Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule, Nánchāng (南昌) now galvanises support for its attractive, tree-lined streets and easy urban charm. It's a handy base for Jiāngxī's immediate country to the north and is now on a number of bullet-train lines.
The area around Bāyī Park – where the Long March arguably began – buzzes after sunset, while the old quarter near the Gán River is worthy of a lengthy stroll.
Top experiences in Nánchāng
