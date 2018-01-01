Welcome to Lúshān
The drive up to Lúshān (庐山) weaves through thick forest and low-hanging clouds until you reach a town indelibly inked in the Chinese consciousness. Long revered as a Buddhist centre and as a spiritual retreat for European missionaries, Lúshān infiltrated the public imagination as the official summer residence of the Chinese Community Party.
The Taiping Rebellion in the mid-19th century destroyed most of the spiritual sites, though some 20th-century European-style villas still dot the hillsides. These days, however, most people come simply to escape the scorching summer heat of Nánchāng (it's particularly popular at weekends).
