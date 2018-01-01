Welcome to Mùdú
Dating to the Ming dynasty, the canal town of Mùdú (木渎) was once the haunt of wealthy officials, intellectuals and artists, and even the Qing Emperor Qianlong visited six times. Today, the village has become part of Sūzhōu as the city develops outwards. While it's not as picturesque as Jiāngsū’s canal towns, it's easy peasy to reach from Sūzhōu (the metro runs here) and Mùdú offers a glimpse of traditional Jiāngsū canal-town heritage architecture in its bridges, ancient residences and gardens.
