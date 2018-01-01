Welcome to Yíchāng
3-Night Victoria Jenna Three Gorges Cruise Tour From Chongqing to Yichang
Victoria Jenna departs from Chaotianmen Port in Chongqing every Monday night at 20:00 and take you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Shibaozhai, Goddess Stream(Shen'nv Stream) and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end around 12:30 in New Century Port in Yichang, Hubei China for your onward journey.ItineraryDay 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen Port in Chongqing before 20:00Day 2: Shore excursions to Shibaozhai[B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Goddess Stream(Shen'nv Stream)[B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30 pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Fengdu Ghost City on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
4-Day 3-Night Yangtze Gold Three Gorges Cruise Tour from Chongqing to Yichang
The Yangtze Gold 1 cruise departs from Chaotianmen dock in Chongqing every Thursday night at 8pm and takes you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Fengdu Ghost City, Lesser Three Gorges and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end close to 12:30pm in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey.Itinerary Day 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 8pmDay 2: Shore excursions to Fengdu Ghost City [B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Lesser Three Gorges [B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Shibaozhai on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
4-Day Yangtze Gold 6 Yangtze River Cruise Tour from Chongqing to Yichang
The Yangtze Gold Cruise 6 departs from Chaotianmen dock in Chongqing every Wednesday night at 8pm and takes you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Fengdu Ghost City, Lesser Three Gorges and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end close to12:30pm in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey.ItineraryDay 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 8pmDay 2: Shore excursions to Fengdu Ghost City [B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Lesser Three Gorges [B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Shibaozhai on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
3-Night Yangtze Gold 5 Three Gorges Cruise Tour from Chongqing to Yichang
The Yangtze Gold 5 cruise departs from Chaotianmen dock in Chongqing every Friday night at 8pm and takes you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Fengdu Ghost City, Lesser Three Gorges and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end close to 12:30pm in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey.Itinerary Day 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 8pmDay 2: Shore excursions to Fengdu Ghost City [B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Lesser Three Gorges [B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise:Shibaozhai on Day 2White Emperor City on Day 3
3-Night Yangtze Gold 2 Yangtze River Cruise Tour from Chongqing to Yichang
The Yangtze Gold 2 cruise departs from Chaotianmen dock in Chongqing every Saturday night at 8pm and takes you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Fengdu Ghost City, Lesser Three Gorges and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end close to 12:30pm in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey. The cruise itinerary is subject to change due to weather conditions, water level, navigation and seasonal conditions.Itinerary Day 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 8pm Day 2: Shore excursions to Fengdu Ghost City [B, L, D] Day 3: Shore excursion to Lesser Three Gorges [B, L, D] Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30pm [B] Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Shibaozhai on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
3-Night President 7 Yangtze River River Cruise Tour From Chongqing to Yichang
President No. 7 departs from Chaotianmen Port in Chongqing every Wednesday night at 20:00 and take you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Shibaozhai, Shennong Stream, and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey. The cruise itinerary is subject to change due to weather conditions, water level, navigation and seasonal conditions.Itinerary Day 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 20:00 Day 2: Shore excursions to Shibaozhai [B, L, D] Day 3: Shore excursion to Shennong Stream [B, L, D] Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Check out the cruise in Yichang around 12:30 [B] Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Fengdu Ghost City on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3