Welcome to Yíchāng

Yíchāng (宜昌) is a small, compact city known as the culmination point for many a Three Gorges cruise. It's a remarkable feeling to glide through this iconic geological formation and quickly becomes the highlight for many travellers to China. There is not a lot to see for the waylaid traveller in Yíchāng – other than get psyched for, or decompress from, the boat trip – but the Yangzi offers an attractive backdrop to the unpretentious urban hum and a vibrant street-food scene.