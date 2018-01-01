Welcome to Wǔdāng Shān

There are not many places in the world quite like Wǔdāng Shān (武当山), a Unesco World Heritage Site and wellspring of the gentle art of taichi. Misty clouds cover haunting Taoist courtyards where masters and disciples make bird-like moves in unison and travellers make the three-hour ascent up ancient stone steps in giddy reverence. The 'No 1 Taoist Mountain in the Middle Kingdom' is more than a place of pilgrimage though; its flora contains elixirs for natural health remedies sold on every second precipice and its mountain views rival any in China. Press away from the building and the selling and you'll find unmarked paths to moss-strewn temples and ethereal splendour. Just take your time, breathe, repeat.