Welcome to Sōng Shān & Dēngfēng

In Taoism, Sōng Shān (嵩山) is considered the central mountain (中岳; zhōngyuè) of the five sacred peaks, symbolising earth (土; tǔ) among the five elements and occupying the axis directly beneath heaven. Despite this Taoist persuasion, the mountains are also home to one of China’s most famous and legendary Zen (禅; Chán) Buddhist temples: the inimitable Shàolín Temple. Two main mountains crumple the area, the 1494m-high Tàishì Shān (太室山) and the 1512m-high Shàoshì Shān (少室山) whose peaks compose Sōng Shān about 80km west of Zhèngzhōu.

