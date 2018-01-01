Welcome to Guōliàngcūn

On its cliff-top perch high up in the Mountains of the Ten Thousand Immortals (万仙山; Wànxiān Shān) in north Hénán, this delightful high-altitude stone hamlet was for centuries sheltered from the outside world by a combination of inaccessibility and anonymity. Guōliàngcūn (郭亮村) shot to fame as the bucolic backdrop to a clutch of Chinese films, which firmly embedded the village in contemporary Chinese mythology.

