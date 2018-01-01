Welcome to Yújiācūn
Hidden in the hills near the Héběi–Shānxī border is the peaceful little settlement of Yújiācūn (于家村; ¥30). Nearly everything, from the houses to furniture inside, was originally made of stone – hence its nickname, Stone Village.
As such, Yújiācūn is remarkably well preserved: bumpy little lanes lead past traditional Ming- and Qing-dynasty courtyard homes, old opera stages and tiny temples.
Top experiences in Yújiācūn
