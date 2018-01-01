Visiting historic Bāshā (岜沙) is like stepping back in time to the Tang or Song eras. The local men wear period clothes with daggers secured to their belts and, when not farming, hunt with antique rifles. Meanwhile, the women parade in full Miao rig with their hair twisted in a curl on top of their heads.

A collection of six hamlets sprawls across a beautiful valley, with Chinese–English signs pointing the way to the various places of interest. The surrounding countryside is superb. You might also be able to arrange a hunting trip with the men.

Entrance to the village is ¥80 and there are two cultural performances each day for most of the year. Very modern Cóngjiāng (从江) is 7.5km away.

