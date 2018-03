Welcome to Qīngyuǎn

The industrial town of Qīngyuǎn (清远) is where to set off for a scenic jaunt down the Běijiāng River (北江). The secluded temple in Fēilái and the monastery in Fēixiá are the main attractions. Four-hour cruises (¥380 to ¥600 for the whole boat, depending on size) leave from Qīngyuǎn’s Wǔyī dock (五一码头; Wǔyī Mǎtóu).