All Inclusive Private Silk Road Tour of Dunhuang,Jiayuguan, Zhangye Include Hotel

Day 1:Our professional tour guide will meet you at the airport of Dunhuang, transfer by comfort car / van / bus to the hotel, relax in your comfortable hotel. Over night :Grand Sun Hotel **** Day 2 We will visit Mogao Caves & Digital Film Center , one of the 4 most famous grottoes in China. It has a total of 492 grottoes, 45,000 square-meters of murals, 2,400 painted statues and over 250 residential caves remain. After lunch, visit the White Horse Pagoda.Enjoy the a famous dance drama in the evening, the SILK ROAD show. (the show is not available in winter) Over night: Grand Sun Hotel **** Day 3: (B\L) Visit the Gade Gate Pass & Great Wall of Han Dynasty, In history, the Han Dynasty built many walls to consolidate the safety of the frontier region as well as exploring ways to do business with western region. Instead of piling up stones or bricks layer upon layer like other dynasties' walls, the Han Dynasty Great Wall is built by using the local sand and weed. These two constructional materials were added by putting one on top of another. In the afternoon visit the Crescent Moon Lake & the Singing-Sand Dunes. enjoy a camel ride in the sand dunes Over night: Grand Sun Hotel **** Day 4: (B\L) Visit the Yulin Caves, it can be traced to the same origin in contents, artistic style and form of painting for the Mogao Caves, it’s regarded as its sister with its name known to many people in the country. After lunch visit the ruins of Suoyangcheng, it used to be a very important stop on the Silk Road, it has listed in the UNESCO in 2015.Transfer to Guazhou Over night : Yuantong Hotel Guazhou **** Day 5:(B/L) )By bus to Jiayuguan,Visit the famous Jiayuguan Pass & Museum of the Great Wall, the western end of the Great Wall of the Ming Dynasty – Overhanging Great Wall, Over night : Holiday Inn Jiayuguan ***** Day 6:(B/L) Painting Bricks in the tomb of the Wei & Jin Dynasty, the painting bricks inlaid on the four walls have beautiful colors and various contents which cover the polities, economy, military and culture, it’s called “Underground Art Gallery ”.Transfer to Zhangye, viist Zhangye Danxia,which is China's only Danxia landform in high recombination with color hilly landscape. Over night :Jinyang International Hotel ***** Day 7:(B/L) Visit the Giant Buddha Temple, which is the biggest Nivana Buddha in Asia. The Horse Hoof Temple Grottoes, it's well-known because of the deity horse footprints. Day 8:(B) After breakfast, transfer to the airport (or Zhangye Railway Station) for your flight to next city. We can help you book the high speed train tickets, and give you some advise how to book the flight in Zhangye.