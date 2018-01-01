Welcome to Hézuò
The regional capital of Gānnán (甘南) prefecture, Hézuò (合作) mainly serves as a transit point for travellers plying the overland route between Gānsù and Sìchuān provinces. The city is also the site of the incredible Milarepa Palace, a bewitching Tibetan temple ranging spectacularly over nine floors.
Hézuò is a fairly compact town, with a large public square (文化广场; Wénhuà Guǎngchǎng) roughly halfway between the two bus stations.
Top experiences in Hézuò
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.