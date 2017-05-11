Welcome to Héxī Corridor
All Inclusive Private Day Trip to Jade Gate Pass, Han Dynasty Great Wall Ruin, and Ghost City from Dunhuang
At 8 am, you guide will meet you at your hotel lobby. Then, you will take a 1.5-hour ride to Jade Gate Pass, also known as Yumenguan in Chinese. Yang Pass and Jade Gate Pass were 2 important passes near Dunhuang in ancient time. You can still see the ruin of these big passes that are situated near a oasis in the middle of Gobi Desert.Afterwards, you will head to Han Dynasty Great Wall Ruin that was built in Han Dynasty about 2,000 years ago. It is very impressive to see the wonder extending from inland China all the way here, and then to Lop Nur.Later, you will continue driving for 1.5 hours to Ghost City that is Yardan Geological National Park nearby Lop Nur, and it is the key route of the ancient Silk Road from Dunhuang to Lop Nur. There are many different clay formation created by the wind. You will hear the horrified sounds from the clay on a windy day as if whispers of ghosts, hence the name. Lunch is included and served at a local restaurant. At the end, you will be transferred back to you hotel where the busy but wonderful day concludes.
Dunhuang Private Day Tour including Mogao Grottoes, Singing Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring
At 8:00am, your guide will pick you up from the lobby of your Dunhuang hotel and transfer you to Visitors' Center of Mogao Grottoes, an UNESCO listed World Heritage Site, where you will watch two documentaries about the caves and Silk Road. Then, a professional cave guide will lead you to explore about 7 to 9 caves closely. You will be astonished by well-preserved fresco and statues in the caves from the 4th century. The caves were built by monks with donated funds and elaborately painted to serve as shrines and for meditation and enlightenment. Those paintings are also a teaching tools to inform those illiterate about Buddhist beliefs and stories. The primary caves were sponsored by patrons of important clergies, local ruling elites, foreign dignitaries, and Chinese emperors. Some of the caves might have been funded by merchants, military officers, and local residents.Around 3:30pm, you will be transferred to see Singing Sand Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring. This magical spring is located in the center of sand dunes but it has never been covered by the sand throughout the history. It is also called whistling sand or barking sand that produces sound which is perhaps caused by wind passing over dunes or by walking on the sand. Crescent Moon Spring is a crescent-shaped lake oasis in Gobi Desert that is slowing shrinking due to climate change. After the lake visit, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dunhuang where this wonderful private day trip concludes.*Note: Your visit to the Mogao Caves might be changed to the afternoon due to daily availability of the attraction. In this caser, you will visit the Singing Sand Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring in the morning.
Private Silk Road Hiking Day Tour of Yangguan Pass Including Lunch
At 8:30 am, your private English-speaking guide will meet you in the lobby of your hotel to embark on a day of adventure. You will be transferred by comfortably air-conditioned private vehicle to Yangguan that is located by a small oasis about 70 kilometers away from downtown Dunhuang. By 9:30 am, you will start hiking in Yangguan. The distance of your hike is approximately 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) from the entrance to the site of Yangguan Pass. Along the way, you will see the beautiful oasis before arriving at Yangguan Pass where you will apply for a "passport" from the governor as a souvenir and also visit the Museum of Yangguan Pass. Lunch will be served at a local farmer's restaurant where you could visit the vineyard during lunch.In the afternoon, you will be transferred to Jade Gate Pass and the site of Han Dynasty Great Wall (256 B.C. - 195 B.C.) which takes approximately 1 hour. In Chinese history, Han Dynasty built many walls to strengthen the safety of their frontier as well as exploring ways to do business with the western region. Instead of piling up layers upon layers of stones or bricks like other dynasties did, the Great Wall of Han Dynasty was built with sand and weeds that were abundant locally. These two materials were mixed together by being layered on top of each other. On average, every layer measures from 4.7 to 5.9 inches (12 to 15 centimeters). Current remains of the wall is ranging from 1.6 feet tall to over 6.6 feet in height. At the end, you will be transferred back to your Dunhuang hotel by 5:30pm where this tour ends.
Dunhuang Silk Road Adventure Day Tour: Mogao Grottoes and Crescent Moon Spring
Meet your guide at your hotel in Dunhuang down-town, and you will head to the Mogao Caves, also known as the Caves of the Thousand Buddhas. These caves form a system of 492 temples and are located about 25 kilometres south-east of Dunhuang city.One of the most important caves at the complex is the Library Cave, which was discovered in 1900. The cave contained a large amount of important religious documents which had been sealed up in the cave in the 11th century. The contents of the cave were spread across Beijing, London, Paris and Berlin, to coordinate, collect and study the materials found. This cave is also open to visitors and draws large crowds.Afterwards you will go for a simple local lunch to a restaurant. Afterwards you will head to the Crescent Spring and Echoing Sand Mountain.Crescent Spring is 100 meters long and 25 meters wide, deeper in the east than in the west. The spring has been surrounded by desert for thousands of years, and the water here is extremely clear. There’s lush vegetation surrounding the spring, so it creates a real oasis. Its name comes from the shape, which resembles a half moon, and the spring is surrounded by Echoing Sand Mountain. This mountain is known to ‘whisper’ when the breeze comes in from certain angles, hence its name. This mountain also offers a heap of fun for those who like sand gliding or camel riding. Then you will be taken back to your hotel.
Day Trip to Yulin Caves and Western Thousand Buddha Caves From Dunhuang
At 8am, your guide will meet you at your hotel lobby centrally located in Dunhuang with a Viator signage writing your name on. Then you will go to Western Thousand Buddha Caves firstly, which is 35 km away from the downtown. Most of the caves were built in Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534 A.D) and Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D), and damaged badly due to its location close to the Dang River. However, there are fewer tourists than Mogao Caves, you can visit some caves with well-preserved frescoes and statues comparatively. Afterwards you will drive about 2 hours to Yulin Caves that is about 710 km from Dunhuang. The Yulin Caves were built on bank cliffs at two sides of the Yulin River valley. There are now 42 major caves in existence together with hundreds of others scattered around, 31 on the east bank and 11 on the west bank. The first group of caves was built in the Northern Wei dynasty and in the following dynasties more caves were cut or restored. The forms of caves and contents of paintings show close connection with those in the Mogao Grottoes so they are important constitute parts of Dunhuang art complex, and have great historical and art value. The grottoes preserve nearly one thousand statues and more than one thousand-square-meters frescoes. You will follow the cave guide to visit some caves to learn the history. Lunch is included today. Later you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dunhuang where the historical day trip concludes.Note: The entrance fees for both caves are only for regular caves, and you can pay locally if you would like to visit special caves.
Private One Day Tour: Mogao Grottoes, Singing Sand Dunes and The Silk Road Show
08:30： Our perfessional tour gudie will meet you in the lobby of your hotel, by car / bus to the Singing Sand Dunes & Crescent Moon Spring, it is 5 km far away from the city, you have a chance can take a camel riding in the desert and enjoy the beautiful desert and oasis scenery. The spring has thousands years history in Dunhaung, it has become hot attraction since Han dyansty , 2000 years ago. If you like you may climb the sand dunes and take a sand sliding in the dunes. We will show you to a local restaurant, let’s taste the local food. By car / bus to the Digital Exhibition Center of Mogao Grottoes, you will watch 2 films before visit the gottoes, one film is intruce the back ground of Dunhuang, another one in the 360 degree cinema, you will watch 7 excellant caves, our tour guide will prepare the foreign language audio for you.wish you will enjoy the Buddhism culture this afternoon. We will show you to a local restaurant for dinner, then, we have one more highlight in this evening, we will by car / bus to Dunhuang Grand Theater, enjoy the top dance drame in China, THE SILK ROAD, it is about 70 minutes long. That’s all for today, wish you have a nice trip with us.