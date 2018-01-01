Welcome to Wǔyí Shān

Despite a long association with domestic travellers, Wǔyí Shān (武夷山) is a mountain retreat which retains a sense of untouched natural splendour. Set high up in the northwest of Fújiàn, its hiking trails through protected forests and the famed bamboo rafting trip are well worth the effort to come here. Try to visit midweek or in low season (November, March and April) and you might have the area to yourself. Avoid the area during heavy rain (especially during summer months) even if the hotels and tour organisers advise otherwise.