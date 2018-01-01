Welcome to Wǔyí Shān
Beijing to Hong Kong–Fujian Route
China is a country full of highlights and hidden treasures, and if you visit it with us, you’ll be sure to get a top mix of both. Over two weeks, you’ll venture from Beijing to Hong Kong, taking in China’s contrasts between ancient and modern as you explore both cityscapes and countrysides. There’s a visit to the Great Wall included, plus the chance to check out the Terracotta Warriors in Xi’an, an overnight stay at the roundhouses in Fujian, and so much more packed into a relatively short trip. This is a great first trip to China to get a taste that will leave you wanting to come back.
Shanghai to Hong Kong Fujian Adventure
It’s in the spaces between Shanghai and Hong Kong that you get a true taste of what China has to offer. On this nine-day trip, you’ll get to stay in famous Hakka roundhouses and really get a sense of rural Chinese culture. Additionally, there’ll be time to take the perfect hike in the beautiful Wuyishan area and hit up a few of the major cities as well. China can be difficult to navigate on your own, so let us take the planning off your shoulders and leave you free to simply enjoy the ride.
Ultimate China on a Shoestring - Hong Kong to Hong Kong
Ancient villages or bustling metropolises – what will you see while in China? We made sure this 28-day tour included both (and then some), so you won’t have to choose. Sights like the Great Wall, Forbidden City, and army of Terracotta Warriors can make China can seem intimidating. With an expert CEO leading the way, we’ll wipe away those worries and leave you free to enjoy the ride. And between the panda breeding centre, bamboo rafting, beaches, historic sites, Tai Chi, and lively nightlife, it’s not a ride you’ll want to miss.