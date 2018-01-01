Welcome to Dàzú Buddhist Caves
The superb rock carvings of Dàzú (大足石窟; Dàzú Shíkū) are a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of China’s four great Buddhist cave-sculpture sites, along with those at Dūnhuáng, Luòyáng and Dàtóng. The Dàzú sculptures are the most recent of the four, but the artwork here is arguably the best and in better condition.
Scattered over roughly 40 sites are thousands of cliff carvings and statues (with Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian influences), dating from the Tang dynasty (9th century) to the Song dynasty (13th century). The main groupings are at Treasured Summit Hill and North Hill.