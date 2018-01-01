Welcome to Dàzú Buddhist Caves

The superb rock carvings of Dàzú (大足石窟; Dàzú Shíkū) are a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of China’s four great Buddhist cave-sculpture sites, along with those at Dūnhuáng, Luòyáng and Dàtóng. The Dàzú sculptures are the most recent of the four, but the artwork here is arguably the best and in better condition.

