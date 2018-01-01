Private 4-Day Tour to Mount Huangshan, Hongcun and Tangyue with Accommodation

Day 1: Huangshan Arrival You will be met at the Huangshan North railway station or the Huangshan airport in Huangshan City.Visit Tunxi Old Street: a strip of traditional Huizhou-style shops and residences. After that, you will check in to your hotel in Huangshan City and the rest of the day is yours to spend relaxing or exploring the area. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel in the Huangshan City Day 2: Hongcun Village-Mt. Huangshan (B, L, D) You’ll drive to the Hongcun Village. A charming traditional Huizhou village, Hongcun is best known as the film site of the Oscar-winning film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”.After lunch, your will go to the Yungu Cable Car stop at the foot of Mount Huangshan. From here you will embark on a memorable trip to the peak of this magnificent mountain. Visit the Beginning to Believe Peak,Black Tiger Pine,Lion Peak,Stone Monkey Gazing at the Sea of Clouds,Cooling Terrace and so on. Watch the Sunset at the Purple Cloud Peak. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel on the mountain Day 3: Huangshan (B, L, D) Meet with your guide in the early hours to enjoy a breath-taking sunrise over Huangshan. After breakfast, you'll visit the West Sea Grand Canyon using the new Xihai Cable Car.You’ll break for lunch and enjoy a Chinese meal while taking in the mountain views. Then, you’ll enjoy the scenery from another one of Huangshan's marvelous viewpoints. You'll descend the mountain using the Yungu Cable Car and then drive back to Huangshan City. Check in to your hotel. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel in the Huangshan City Day 4: Tangyue & Inkstick factory (B, L) After breakfast, you will drive to Shexian county to visit the Tangyue Memorial Stone Archways. There are a total of seven arches here, three of which are from the Ming Dynasty, and four of which originate from the Qing Dynasty.Behind each archway is an interesting and touching story. You will also explore the Bao Garden, formerly the private garden of BaoQiyun, a famous Hui merchant. Presently this space is home to China's largest private garden and exhibition of bonsai trees.After lunch, we will drive back to Huangshan City you will visit the Hu Kaiwen Chinese Ink Stick Factory to find out how and where Anhui's famous calligraphy and painting ink sticks are really made.After this your guide will accompany you to the Huangshan airport or Huangshan North railway station for your departure.