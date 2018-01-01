Welcome to Temuco
Temuco activities
Shared Transfer from Pucon to Temuco La Araucania Airport
This shared/ regular service only start from your Hotel in Pucon to Temuco Airport. Rates not valid for transfer to Temuco city (Hotels, accomodation or bus station) or from Villarica city, only to the Airport La Araucania, located in Unnamed Road - Local 2 - Freire, IX Región, Temuco.Departures every day, upon reservation.The transfer is in a Car, Van or bus, depending on the number of passengers.Transfer start in all hotels in Central Pucon (not including those on road to Villarrica Vulcano) or Villarrica City. Please inform your hotel address, flight number and departure time to program the best pick up time.Please wait in the main reception of your accommodation to avoid any delayed to other passengers.
Private Departure Transfer from Pucon City to Temuco Airport
End your stay in the city of Pucón with this departure transfer. Pucón is a city of the Lake District in Chile, next to Lake Villarrica and Villarica snowy volcano. It is a center for adventure tourism and is known for its access to hiking trails, water sports, rapids and kayaking, as well as skiing and snowboarding. The terrain that surrounds it goes from beaches on the shores of a lake to temperate tropical forests. In the nearby wooded valleys there are natural hot springs. This transfer service will take you from your hotel or accommodation (inside the central pick up zone) in Pucón directly to Temuco Airport ZCO . The service ends there and doesn't include any stops or any hotel pickups in Temuco city (only Temuco Airport).
Enjoy a Locally Sourced Organic Meal in a Relaxing Home in Rural Pucón
Carolina is originally from Temuco in Southern Chile, where she was raised among the plants, fruits and vegetables her family cultivated in their enormous garden. Her husband Alain is originally from France, where they lived together until moving back to Chile in 2005. Carolina inherited her love of cooking from the women in her family; her mother, aunt and grandmother were very talented, economical cooks who excelled in making the best of limited ingredients. After successful, fast-paced careers in London, Carolina (a journalist) and Alain (a financial engineer) decided to move to Pucón to open their B&B, Maison Nomade. Their beautiful property includes their home, a five-room guesthouse, a productive garden, bee hives, play areas for their four children, a pool, and a stunning view of Villarrica, a beautiful active volcano.Carolina grows many of the fruits and vegetables you will enjoy on her property, so her cooking is fresh, organic and seasonal. Carolina is a committed organic gardener who also offers local workshops for adults and children and participates in local initiatives to promote and protect the heritage of native seeds. These wonderful hosts love to share their lives with their guests, so be ready to relax on their beautiful property and enjoy the pleasures of a home-style meal at their table!This is a family friendly experience! The property has plenty of space to run around and a fun play-structure. Carolina and here husband also know the Pucón area very well and can give you great advice on activities and places to visit.