Enjoy a Locally Sourced Organic Meal in a Relaxing Home in Rural Pucón

Carolina is originally from Temuco in Southern Chile, where she was raised among the plants, fruits and vegetables her family cultivated in their enormous garden. Her husband Alain is originally from France, where they lived together until moving back to Chile in 2005. Carolina inherited her love of cooking from the women in her family; her mother, aunt and grandmother were very talented, economical cooks who excelled in making the best of limited ingredients. After successful, fast-paced careers in London, Carolina (a journalist) and Alain (a financial engineer) decided to move to Pucón to open their B&B, Maison Nomade. Their beautiful property includes their home, a five-room guesthouse, a productive garden, bee hives, play areas for their four children, a pool, and a stunning view of Villarrica, a beautiful active volcano.Carolina grows many of the fruits and vegetables you will enjoy on her property, so her cooking is fresh, organic and seasonal. Carolina is a committed organic gardener who also offers local workshops for adults and children and participates in local initiatives to promote and protect the heritage of native seeds. These wonderful hosts love to share their lives with their guests, so be ready to relax on their beautiful property and enjoy the pleasures of a home-style meal at their table!This is a family friendly experience! The property has plenty of space to run around and a fun play-structure. Carolina and here husband also know the Pucón area very well and can give you great advice on activities and places to visit.