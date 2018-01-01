Welcome to Parque Nacional Pumalín

Verdant and pristine, this 2889-sq-km park encompasses vast extensions of temperate rainforest, clear rivers and seascapes. A remarkable forest-conservation effort, stretching from near Hornopirén to south of Chaitén, Parque Nacional Pumalín attracts international visitors in great numbers. Created by American philanthropist Doug Tompkins, it was one of the largest private parks in the world prior to its donation to Chile in 2017. For Chile it's a model park, with well-maintained roads and trails, extensive infrastructure and minimal impact. There's no entry fee as the park bisects the Carretera Austral and it would be difficult to distinguish the park users from those traveling through.

