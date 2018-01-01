Welcome to Vicuña
Top experiences in Vicuña
Vicuña activities
Elqui Valley and Vicuña Private Tour
Departing from the port of Coquimbo toward the Elqui Valley we'll drive for approximately 50 km.From La Serena we will make the first stop at the reservoir Puclaro, engineering work created for the reserve of drinking water and irrigation of the fields of the Elqui Valley. We can see a beautiful view to the river. We will stop here for about 30 minutes.Later, we visit a Pisco factory where we will know the process of the distillate of the grape. We tour the plant, taste their products and visit the showroom. Our stop here will be for about 45 minutes.After this activity, we visit the city of Vicuña, its main square, the Tower Bauer. Then visit the Gabriela Mistral museum, where we will learn of the life of this great Poetess. Our stop here will last 30 minutes.Then close to 1:30pm we will go for lunch at the town of Villaseca, famous for its delicious dishes that are cooked with sunlight. We will stop here for approximately 1 hour.Time to start heading back to La Serena after lunch. On our way we will stop in the sales center Papayas, typical fruit of the area, where you can buy different products made from papaya.We will be back at Port of Coquimbo at around 4pm.
Elqui Valley Tour from La Serena
Your day begins with an 8:30am pickup from your centrally located La Serena or Coquimbo hotel. Greet your guide, board the vehicle, and settle in for a journey of about two hours to Cochiguaz, in the Elqui Valley.After learning why some people call Cochiguaz teh world's new geomagnetic center, and exploring a little of its new-age culture, pay a visit to a pisco production plant. Discover how Chile's national drink is made and enjoy a tasting before returning on road that leads to Vicuña.Stroll through Vicuña as your guide explains how it is the most important town in the valley and also the hometown of the Nobel Prize-winning poet, Gabriela Mistral. There is also time to admire the Baüer Tower, main square, and church. Next, it's time for lunch in a typically Chilean restaurant (included). After lunch, descend into the valley to visit the tomb of Gabriela Mistral and her childhood school-house. Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel at around 6:30pm.Please note: A minimum of three people per booking is required.