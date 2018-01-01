Elqui Valley and Vicuña Private Tour

Departing from the port of Coquimbo toward the Elqui Valley we'll drive for approximately 50 km.From La Serena we will make the first stop at the reservoir Puclaro, engineering work created for the reserve of drinking water and irrigation of the fields of the Elqui Valley. We can see a beautiful view to the river. We will stop here for about 30 minutes.Later, we visit a Pisco factory where we will know the process of the distillate of the grape. We tour the plant, taste their products and visit the showroom. Our stop here will be for about 45 minutes.After this activity, we visit the city of Vicuña, its main square, the Tower Bauer. Then visit the Gabriela Mistral museum, where we will learn of the life of this great Poetess. Our stop here will last 30 minutes.Then close to 1:30pm we will go for lunch at the town of Villaseca, famous for its delicious dishes that are cooked with sunlight. We will stop here for approximately 1 hour.Time to start heading back to La Serena after lunch. On our way we will stop in the sales center Papayas, typical fruit of the area, where you can buy different products made from papaya.We will be back at Port of Coquimbo at around 4pm.