Earthquakes have battered Chillán throughout its turbulent history; the 2010 earthquake was yet another hit. While this perpetually rebuilding city isn't especially interesting, it is pleasantly green and an important gateway to some of the loveliest landscapes in Middle Chile, not to mention amazing skiing and summer trekking in the nearby mountains.

For a hassle-free transfer from Santiago to Chillán, book this economical, door-to-door transportation service from Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport or from your hotel in Santiago de Chile.This service will take you to the areas of Termas de Chillán, Valle Las Transcas or otherwise.You can choose the departure time for 90% of services, however we recommend the assigned time. Also for some cases we may adjust the routes of the service to your interests.
Finish your sky holiday in Chillán with a relaxing and easy transfer to Santiago. Book this economical, door-to-door transportation service from Termas de Chillán hotel, Las Transcas Valley or another location in Chillán to your destination in Santiago de Chile.You can choose the departure time for 90% of services, however it's recommended to stick to the assigned time. Also, in some cases, the route may be adjusted depending on your interests. Also, the service duration is approximately 4 hours but it'll depend of the traffic of the day.Please make sure you inform the local operator where is your destination in Santiago.
