Chillán Transfer to Santiago Airport or Hotel

Finish your sky holiday in Chillán with a relaxing and easy transfer to Santiago. Book this economical, door-to-door transportation service from Termas de Chillán hotel, Las Transcas Valley or another location in Chillán to your destination in Santiago de Chile.You can choose the departure time for 90% of services, however it's recommended to stick to the assigned time. Also, in some cases, the route may be adjusted depending on your interests. Also, the service duration is approximately 4 hours but it'll depend of the traffic of the day.Please make sure you inform the local operator where is your destination in Santiago.