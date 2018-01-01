N'Djamena - Chari River - Elephant Rock - Douguia Tour - 2 Day Tour

All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Although it is only two days, the itinerary is packed and allows you really get a feel of the culture in Chad.Itinerary:Day 1 Today we will depart your hotel at 8:00am from N'Djamena towards Douguia, about an 80km ride. About 35 km into our drive, we will stop at the site of the Hadjer Lamis (Rock of the Elephants), a mountain formation in granite formed silently into shapes resembling an elephant. Next we will return to the tourist camp on the banks of the Chari River and have a chance to enjoy the hearty restaurant there where you'll be able to enjoy the good fresh captain fish, while little monkeys roam around our table. The village of Douguia is located 1km from our camp and is traditional with its earthen style homes spanning from Sudanese to Nigerienne and Libyan inspirations and styles. In the narrow streets leading to the banks of the Chari River, the women and children are engaged in daily household activities along the river. Here we will relax and around 4pm we will return to N'Djamena. Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day 2 You will visit the city of N´Djamena, highlights will include: A day tour of the city of N'Djamena always includes the must-see spots like the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and sides to the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best memories! The day is not over! In the late evening, we take a small stroll in the town center for the fishermen market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. We will enjoy a nice BBQ this evening. Meals included. Breakfast & Lunch