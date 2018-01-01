Welcome to Teguise
Maciot, the son of Jean de Béthencourt, moved here when it was a Guanche settlement and married Teguise, daughter of the one-time local chieftain. Various convents were founded and the town prospered. But with prosperity came other problems, including pirates who plundered the town several times, reaching a violent crescendo in 1618 when an armada of 5000 Algerian buccaneers overran the town, hence the ominously named Callejón de la Sangre (Blood Alley).
Teguise is completely taken over by a mammoth and very touristy Sunday-morning market, complete with burger stalls and human statues. Unless this is your thing, visit another day. There is a dearth of places to stay in town, but Teguise makes for an easy and delightful day trip, thanks to its central location.
Top experiences in Teguise
Teguise activities
Northern Lanzarote Day Trip
After a pickup from Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting points, travel onward through Teguise village, the island’s ancient capital. Admire its historical architecture and hear about Teguise in the 16th century when the village is thought to have been founded. Continue to Peñas del Chach, one of the island’s highest peaks, near the cliffs of Famara on the island’s northwestern shores. Hop out of your coach for a photo, and gaze down at views of the undulating coastline set against the blue waves of the North Atlantic Ocean. With your guide, look out for the oasis of Haria, a lush little area known locally as the Valley of a Thousand Palms. Locals traditionally plant palm trees at the spot to mark the birth of a child.Visit Lagomar, one of the island's most renowned places which is a museum, art gallery, bar and restaurant. This astonishing property was conceived by Cesar Manrique, Lanzarote's greatest artist and architect. Its design was based on the One Thousand and One Arabian Nights tale, with its white stone walls integrated into the volcanic scenery and vegetation of the area. Afterwards, head to Orzola and visit LanzaAloe. Here, see acres of fragrant aloe vera plants being grown and harvested. Learn about the soothing properties of the plants and hear how the Canary Islands’ climate and terrain is well suited to aloe vera production.Follow up with a visit to Jameos del Agua, an idyllic beach cave on the coast. Complete with shops, cafes, subterranean walkways and a volcanic museum, the cave-turned-resort was designed by local artist Manrique. Enjoy some free time to explore, and then travel to your final stop, the César Manrique Foundation. Entrance to the small museum is at your own expense, but the displays are well worth the fee. See how the artist adapted five volcanic bubbles into rooms at his house, and learn all about his life’s work on the island.In the late afternoon, return to southern Lanzarote and finish your day with a drop-off at the meeting point.
4x4 Jeep Tour of Lanzarote
Your experience starts with a pick-up at your Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise. Then, Start your jeep adventure at the town of Tahiche. Discover the excursion route and climb aboard your uncovered 4x4 vehicle. Then,relaxas your guide drives you into Lanzarote’s striking interior, passing tranquil villages, craggy volcanic peaks and postcard-perfect bays. Heading northwest from Tahiche stop at the village of San Bartolomé, where there is the largest sweet potato (“batata”) plantation in the Canary Islands is located. Then, you will stop at the town of Nazaret to admire Lagomar, an extraordinary cluster of whitewashed houses once owned by the Hollywood actor Omar Sharif. While viewing the site’s exterior, learn how this bizarre complex of cave-like buildings, ponds and gardens was built, and how Sharif lost the property during a single, misguided game of bridge. Continue traveling through the lunar-like countryside and stop to take snaps of some of the spectacular places lining the route. Enjoy time free to explore the island’s former capital of Teguise, admiring its elegant buildings and handsome squares. Also, look round the tiny hamlets of Tinajo and Tinguaton, where whitewashed houses and palm trees lie in the shadow of mountainous Timanfaya National Park. Enjoy a break at Playa Famara, home to one of Lanzarote’s most beautiful beaches and where rustic windmills speckle the hills. Swim from the sandy bay or stroll along the water’s edge absorbing the magnificent setting. You can see the islands of La Graciosa, Montaña Clara and La Alegranza that from, with Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste, the Chinijo Archipielago, a natural beauty located off Lanzarote’s northern coast. You can enjoy a break on Famara beach, home to one of the most beautiful beaches on Lanzarote and where rustic windmills are scattered among the hills. Enjoy a swim in the sandy bay if the weather is good or enjoy a stroll along the shore to observe the magical environment. Then, continue your journey to the pretty coastal village of La Santa. From here you will reach the village of Mancha Blanca where you will visit the Visitors Centre to have an idea of how the ancient inhabitants lived with an active volcano. At the center you can enjoy a simulation of a volcano inside a cave. After the visit to the Visitors Center you will head to La Geria through an interior track to see the malvasía (typical Lanzarote grapes) plantation. The plantation is visible at both sides of the road, covering all of La Geria. Each jeep holds a maximum of six guests. Bring a camera and, if you want to swim at Famara, don't forget your bathing suit and a towel!.
Teguise Sunday market
We offer you a transfer service with a guide to visit at your pace a unique market that occupies all the streets and squares of the center of Teguise, former capital of the island. During the transfer, the guide provides assistance in English, German and Spanish. Once at Teguise, you will have the chance to organize your free time to make the most of your Sunday morning. Food stalls and second hand, handicrafts, land products stops, live music in streets and in various premises, street shows, museums… a tremendous atmosphere, full of colors, to give a twist to your holidays and enjoy in a different way.
Northen Lanzarote César Manrique Tour
Our bus route starts in the town of Teguise, the old capital of the island, where we will make a brief stop to visit La Villa’s historical centre. From here we will continue towards Mirador del Río crossing through the towns of Los Valles, Haría and Máguez and enjoying the beautiful sights of the northern part of the island and the domain of the La Corona Volcano along the way. Mirador del Río is located a want of the island’s highest points with a panoramic vision of La Graciosa and the Chinijo Archipelago that you can admire from their facilities, they are really impressive. The next stops on our route are Jameos del Agua and Cueva de los Verdes, two of César Manrique’s most representative patrimonial, cultural and natural spaces. The children will enjoy listening to pirate legends and imagining that they are authentic explorers on a journey to the centre of the Earth. To end the day we will visit the Aloe Vera Museum in the town of Punta Mujeres where they will explain the cultivation and elaboration process of this miracle plants cosmetic products.
Visit around La Corona vulcano Haría and César Manrique Foundation
The North of our island is the best preserved territory of Lanzarote, where the rural life, cultures, villages and well-known monuments interact respectfully with the environment. A bus tour through the municipality of Teguise, Los Valles, the Peñas del Chache, introduces us in the North area bordering the impressive Volcano de la Corona. Haria, its Valley of Thousand Palms and Riscos de Famara leave us at the foot of a work of César Manrique: El Mirador Del Río, minimalist performance on some cliffs with sensational views of the islands of La Graciosa, Alegranza or Clara Mountain, which we will visit. The next stop is perhaps one of the best works in the world in terms of integration of the natural environment with architecture and art: Los Jameos del Agua, by the same author, ponds with endemic blind crabs, a unique auditorium, paths, lush vegetation ... better to see and feel it. Our last visit is the first house that César inhabited when moved to Haría. Built in the area of Tahiche on five volcanic bubbles, Manrique, together with his collaborators, decided to create the César Manrique Foundation, that houses important works of art by different artists, maintaining part of the old architecture of the house. It was awarded as one of the best private museums in Europe.
5-Hour Quad Guided Tour through the North of Lanzarote
If you are looking for an opportunity to get to know the island of Lanzarote and you like all-terrain vehicles, this is your chance to enjoy an original and exciting activity that you will be able to carry out during your holidays or that will help you to get out of your routine: the 5-hour Quad route in the north of Lanzarote. Before you start driving the Quad, an instructor will explain the basics of the vehicle. After this short lesson, you will begin the fantastic tour starting with the Monumento al Campesino, the village of Teguise, Los Valles, Haria and the Mirador del Rio, among others. You will have included a typical Canarian food snack in Haria Square. You will cross very interesting paths and enjoy the unforgettable views of this magnificent island, Biosphere Reserve. This route can be done from Monday to Sunday at 10:00 and you can do it on your own or accompanied. Please note that the minimum age for the driver of the vehicle is 18 years. Customers have helmets, insurance and gasoline included. Remember that you must be in possession of a driving licence or else you will not be able to carry out the activity. You will drive a fantastic Quad in the north of Lanzarote. You will discover what the road offers you in an intrepid journey like this one. The Quad has a capacity for two people.