Welcome to La Caleta de Famara
Famara’s excellent waves offer some of Europe’s finest breaks, along with El Quemao, around 15km due south (but only suitable for very experienced surfers). If you don’t fancy taking a board, then come here to watch the surfing, which is some of the best you will see throughout the Canaries.
If you fancy staying over, look no further than the town's numerous surf schools. All of them can arrange affordable accommodation in nearby apartments.
Once all on board, the tour first stop is Las Salinas with its big lake of 440.000 square meter where tit accumulates and salt is produced, a great attraction for visitors. The road takes us to Los Hervideros with its particular landscapes created by the eruption of Timanfaya. Driving thru to this particular volcanic area, you will reach El Golfo with the famous Green Lake, a curious puddle produced by the accumulation of the maritime rupee, an algae that lives in these waters and that colors the lake in green. A very particular stamp between the blue ocean and the lava landscape. Visit of Visitors Center of National Park of Timanfaya.Tinajo ist the next stop close to the beach of La Santa, before you visit La Caleta de Famara, important attraction for Lanzarote lovers, from where you can see clearly the two islets of thearchipelago of Chinijo, as well as the Risco of Famara. A fantastic view over the idyllic beach of Famara. A stop at the Castillo de Santa Bárbara close to the crater of the vulcan Guanapay, a museum of the history of the piracy at Canary Islands, such as the curious invasions which suffered the building by pirates. Entrance included ! Close by you will as well visit the Risco de las Nieves.The tour finish in Orzola, the Mirador del Río and the Caletón Blanco, to complete the day full of adventure and emotions visiting the highlights of Lanzarote.
Volcano Tour: Departing from Arrecife you’ll go to the Natural Park of the Volcanoes where you’ll visit the Cuervo Volcano and you’ll be able to take the best photographs of the lunar landscape of the south of the island. In this volcano you’ll have the opportunity of enter into the crater and see its walls of vivid colors. Then, in La Geria, you will be able to capture a very unique landscape made up with the Malvasia grape vineyards Coast Tour: Visit Teguise, the ancient capital of Lanzarote, and its history and capture the best photos of this small town. The old town with its narrow cobblestone streets, the typical white houses of the island and the church of “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” in the background that will create magnificent urban prints. La Caleta de Famara still holds the magic of the coastal villages of yesteryear with its sandy streets next to Famara beach, one of the most beautiful in Lanzarote and the favorite of surfers. The fury of the sea, the golden sand, the risk to your back and in the horizon the island of La Graciosa. It is certainly a worthy landscape to immortalize.