Lanzarote Different

Once all on board, the tour first stop is Las Salinas with its big lake of 440.000 square meter where tit accumulates and salt is produced, a great attraction for visitors. The road takes us to Los Hervideros with its particular landscapes created by the eruption of Timanfaya. Driving thru to this particular volcanic area, you will reach El Golfo with the famous Green Lake, a curious puddle produced by the accumulation of the maritime rupee, an algae that lives in these waters and that colors the lake in green. A very particular stamp between the blue ocean and the lava landscape. Visit of Visitors Center of National Park of Timanfaya.Tinajo ist the next stop close to the beach of La Santa, before you visit La Caleta de Famara, important attraction for Lanzarote lovers, from where you can see clearly the two islets of thearchipelago of Chinijo, as well as the Risco of Famara. A fantastic view over the idyllic beach of Famara. A stop at the Castillo de Santa Bárbara close to the crater of the vulcan Guanapay, a museum of the history of the piracy at Canary Islands, such as the curious invasions which suffered the building by pirates. Entrance included ! Close by you will as well visit the Risco de las Nieves.The tour finish in Orzola, the Mirador del Río and the Caletón Blanco, to complete the day full of adventure and emotions visiting the highlights of Lanzarote.