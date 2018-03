Welcome to Villa de Mazo

A quiet village 13km south of Santa Cruz, Villa de Mazo is surrounded by green, dormant volcanoes. The town is known for its cigars and handicrafts and for being a highlight of La Palma’s winery route (www.enoturismolapalma.es), an island-wide series of driving routes that take in the best of the island by way of the pleasure of the grape. Leaflets detailing the routes can be picked up at tourist offices or downloaded from the website.