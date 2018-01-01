Welcome to The Centre

For most visitors the majority of their time on La Palma is spent in this central region, and for good reason. The bowl-shaped Caldera de Taburiente, and the national park named after it, dominate the centre of La Palma, with rocky peaks, deep ravines and lush pine forests blanketing the slopes. It offers some of the most spectacular hiking in all of the Canary Islands and a visit here is an absolute must.

Read More