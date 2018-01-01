Welcome to The Centre
For most visitors the majority of their time on La Palma is spent in this central region, and for good reason. The bowl-shaped Caldera de Taburiente, and the national park named after it, dominate the centre of La Palma, with rocky peaks, deep ravines and lush pine forests blanketing the slopes. It offers some of the most spectacular hiking in all of the Canary Islands and a visit here is an absolute must.
The LP-2 highway, which links Santa Cruz with Los Llanos, skirts the southern rim of the park, and from the road you can sometimes see the characteristic cloud blanket that fills the interior of the caldera and spills over its sides like a pot boiling over.
Two of the island’s important commercial centres, El Paso and Los Llanos (the island’s largest town), are in this area, making this region the economic engine of La Palma. It’s also a key banana-growing area and, as you near the west coast, banana plantations fill the valleys. To add to the area’s prestige the coast here is home to some of the island’s longest, prettiest beaches and best ‘resorts’ (don’t worry, it’s all fairly low-key).