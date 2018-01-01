Try Scuba Diving in La Palma

We meet in our Dive Center in Los Cancajos, La Palma, with a coffee and some paperwork. To make sure you feel comfortable once we go diving, we will give you a full introduction to the basic knowledge about scuba diving, and to be sure you get familiar with your new equipment, we show you how to set it up and use it. Step by step, we explain you what we are going to train and how to behave throughout the dive.You will get a warm full wetsuit, a mask, fins and the full scuba gear, and we take you into the water at a shallow place. You will have all the time that you need to get used to breathe from your tank, and then descend down into the ocean - but still close to the surface. There we will train some basic skills with you, so you feel safe enough to move deeper.Once you are ready, we start the dive at a sheltered place. You can enjoy to see a lot of marine life, move in three dimensions and just feel this incredible zero gravity. Your instructor will always be at your side and make sure you have a pleasant experience.After the dive, there is a hot shower, coffee and some snacks waiting for you in our Dive Center. We can sit down and review the dive, find out which fishes you have seen and discuss what else you want to experience.