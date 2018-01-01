Welcome to The North
If you have just one day to spend in La Gomera, you should probably think about spending it in the verdant north, where dense banana plantations and swaying palm trees fill the valleys, cultivated terraces transform the hillsides into geometric works of art and whitewashed houses make the villages seem like something from another era. The resulting landscape is postcard-worthy at every turn, but when admiring the views, spare a moment to remember these well-manicured terraces represent back-breaking work by the local farmers – the steepness of the slopes means most work here has to be done without machines.
The curvy TF-711, running 42km between San Sebastián and Vallehermoso, is the artery connecting the towns here, and it’s pocked with miradors (lookout points) offering gorgeous views. The highway eventually meets up with the TF-713, allowing day-trippers to loop the northern half of the island and end up back in San Sebastián in plenty of time to catch the last ferry off the island. The round trip should take you no more than three hours including plenty of stops to ogle the views.