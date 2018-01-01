Welcome to Hermigua
Top experiences in Hermigua
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Hermigua activities
VIP excursion in La Gomera starting in the South of Tenerife
We have organized a superb route on 4x4 minivans in the neighboring island of La Gomera. We start in the South of Tenerife and travel to La Gomera by ferry in first class with all amenities and that also includes a free buffet and free drinks. We will reach San Sebastian, La Gomeraâs capital city, from where Christoph Columbus started his first expedition to the new world more than 500 years ago. From here we will head to Roque de Agando, the islands natural symbol. The route then takes us to Igualero and the famous monument to the âsilbo gomeroâ, a form of communication typical from Gomera based of whistling. The next stage is Chipude, where you visit a ceramic factory. We will drive until the advantage point of Vallehermoso to feast our eyes upon the impressive mountains, ravines and palm forests of La Gomera. The next stage takes us in the National Park Garajonay. We will drive through Arure and stop at Laguna Grande to admire the exuberant forests of the island. Then we will go to the Restaurant on the advantage point of Abrante to have a delicious lunch while enjoying spectacular views of La Gomera and Tenerife. After a short brake we will continue the tour to Juego de Bolas and visit its touristic center. Then we will drive to Hermigua, an important Aloe Vera factory, where you can learn the secrets about the secrets of this plant. Before we go back to Tenerife you will have plenty of time to visit San Sebastian just like Christoph Columbus did before his first expedition to the new continent.
La Gomera's Northern Coast Hiking Tour
TUESDAY: The Northern Coast (Banana & Beach): Our motto for today: Bananas & Beach. We start in the middle of the banana fields in Hermigua, in the presumably “healthiest climate worldwide” and get to know lots of interesting facts about the banana industry on La Gomera. From here we hike up to the mountain ridge of Los Montes and enjoy the views of the wide green valley while we hike on a ridge path. After the break we continue our way, passing old houses and terraces, until we reach the beach of La Caleta. There our hike ends at the beach bar; if the weather is good, we can refresh during a bathing break. Ascent: 300 m Descent: 300 m Duration: appr. 4 h Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 5.00 p.m.
Full Day Tour of La Gomera
TUESDAY: The Tour of the Island: Together we explore the island by bus and thereby discover the most important landmarks of La Gomera. After a first stop at the Mirador de Palmarejo, the restaurant designed by César Manrique, we ride to the potterers of El Cercado, whom we’ll look over the shoulder. On we go via Chipude into the national park with direction to Hermigua. On our way we’ll take a short walk, afterwards we ride to the village of Agulo, the „Bombón de La Gomera“, situated on a plateau. On we go to the visitors’ centre of the island, where we have lunch together. Then we ride to the “holy” springs of Epina via Vallehermoso. A day full of impressions and contrasts ends with our return to Valle Gran Rey. Details: Ascent: 50 m Descent: 50 m Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 5.00 p.m.