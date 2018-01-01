Welcome to Teror
North Gran Canaria Highlights Full-Day Tour from Las Palmas
Begin the adventure by meeting up with an experienced guide in the busy town of Las Palmas. Head first to Teror, an important religious center known for its beautiful basilica and well-preserved old quarter. Admire the traditional wooden balconies and romantic corners of the village before continuing on to the mountain village of Tejeda. Upon arriving in Tejeda, stop for a small snack or perhaps a traditional treat from the town’s almond sweets shop. Visitors who are up for a hike can head to Roque Nublo for an easy 1.5-hour trek to the fabled mountain. Guests staying behind can eat more almond sweets and enjoy the fantastic mountain views while waiting for the group. Then head to the picturesque fishing port of Puerto de las Nieves for lunch along the beautiful seafront promenade. Sit down to a delicious meal at one of the local fish tavernas or go swimming at the volcanic beach or natural salt water pools. End the day in the fertile valley of Valle de Agaete for a tour and tasting of unique Canarian coffee at a family-run coffee plantation. Learn how the local coffee is produced in a traditional way and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with your included entrance ticket.
Las Palmas Volcanic Site, Teror Village, Wine-Tasting Tour
Leave the Port of Las Palmas by air-conditioned minivan, and travel out of the city to the traditional Canarian village of Teror, some 14 miles (22km) from Las Palmas. Almost unchanged for centuries, the charming village is home to colonial architecture, markets and history-rich churches. On a walking tour, learn how Teror is recognized as a place of Christian pilgrimage, and see the famous Baroque church — Basilica de la Virgen del Pino — built to celebrate the Virgin Mary, who locals refer to as 'our lady of the pines.'In the afternoon, hit the highway and travel to Bandama Caldera. The 4,000-year-old volcanic crater measures some 656-feet 200-meters deep and is covered in volcanic ash as well some interesting species of Gran Canaria plants. Enjoy some free time to take photos of the impressive natural feature and maybe enjoy a coffee at a nearby golf course.Before returning to the Port of Las Palmas, call in at a local wine cellar near the caldera. Enjoy a tasting of local red and white wine alongside a selection of artisan cheese. After learning about wine production in Gran Canaria and the mineral-rich volcanic soil, return to your minivan, and then finish you day with a drop-off at the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Port of Las Palmas for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call.If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Gran Canaria Village Markets Tour
This tour takes you to 3 different weekly markets in 3 different charming villages on Gran Canaria. Each one of this markets has its own specialties and style.In the small village Santa Brigida, in the north of the island, is the first market to visit. This weekly market is famous for the typical canary handicrafts and the fruits and vegetables of this region.The second market is located in the village La Vega de San Mateo. This traditional markets offers several different products deriving from the cattle and sheep, such as the canary cheese with protected designation of origin.The last weekly market is the one located in the beautiful village of Teror. This charming villages has much to offer and it's recommended to visit the old town and the basilica after having visited the market, where you can find all kinds of meat products, sausages and cold meats.
Gran Canaria Highlights Full-Day Tour
The tour will follow along the east coast to Arucas, to visit the unique modern gothic church of Saint John and the rum distillery with the largest rum cellar in Europe, with the possibility of tasting. By climbing up through the centre of the island, you will admire the magnificent views of northern Gran Canaria and then the tour will follow to the city of Las Palmas. In Teror, the pilgrimage village, there are several examples of the typical architecture of the island like the "balcones" or the "Basilica". After that, follow to the green core of the island to discover deep valleys and stunning mountain views, described by the famous Spanish poet Unamuno as a “frozen tempest“ and naturally including the “Roque Nublo” y “El Teide” peak. After the peak, the tour will follow to the almond trees of Ayacata, San Bartolomé and the village of “Fataga”, known as the “Valley of the Thousand Palms”.
Customize your Gran Canaria tour
Dedicated to offering a highly personalized service, our experts will sit down with you, listen to what you would like to experience and then design an itinerary that is exclusively tailored to your preferences. Travel in luxury and comfort in modern 8-seater people carriers as you explore the true beauty of this island. Gran Canaria is indeed home to many fantastic beaches but if you stay on the sand for the duration of your trip you will miss out on countless underappreciated gems. From the stunning countryside of Fataga, known as “The valley of the thousand palms” to the charming fishing towns of Mogán, discover the abundance of history and culture that Gran Canaria offers. Visit the fascinating Roque Nublo, an enigmatic 80m high rock that protrudes from the hills of Tejeda. Formed by a volcanic eruption over 4.5 million years ago it is a protected natural monument. Admire the glorious backdrop of the canyons and ravines at Guayadeque. Filled with secret caves, many have been developed and include shrines and even restaurants. Take in the quaint old town at Teror, a fantastic example of traditional Spanish architecture and famous for its mineral water. Whichever sights appeal to you, our experts will design a memorable and informative tour that is very different to any other on offer in Gran Canaria. Includes pick-up at your hotel in Mogán, Taurito, Playa del Cura, Puerto Rico, Amadores, Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas, San Agustín, Bahía Feliz and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria areas at 9am. The rest of areas have to go to Holidayworld fairground in Maspalomas at 9am.
Full-Day Culinary Tour in Gran Canaria
Discover the wonderful Gran Canaria with this 8-hour tour. A bus will pick you up at your hotel, as long as you are staying in the south area of the island, and will take you to the most important and symbolic places of the island in a tour you will not forget. The tour begins in the sunny and dry south of Gran Canaria and continues all the way through the mountains to the highest peak in the island, named Pico de las Nieves. From here, you will cross some astonishing green and subtropical valleys to a place with exactly opposite conditions which is the northern coast. You will also visit the small town of El Roque. Passing through the capital of the island, you will carry on from the eastern coast to the south. You will visit the following points of interest (subject to change): Barranco de Fataga (viewpoint), Fataga Village, Pico de las Nieves, Cruz de Tejeda, Teror, Barranco de Azuaje, El Roque de San Felipe and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (capital). During this Tour, you will have several stops during which you will taste some typically Canarian culinary products. These products have been carefully selected for your delight (Canarian Cafeteria and Restaurant, traditional cheese shop and gourmet restaurant on the coast). This tour is not suitable for those people with lactose intolerance or those who need gluten-free meals. It is of high importance that you specify if you or any of your partners for this activity has any food restrictions or suffers from any condition which needs to be considered for this tour, such as diabetes or certain allergies. Once informed, your guide will take this aspects into account and everything will be carefully planned based on it. Don’t overthink it. Gran Canaria and all its wonderful culinary offer is waiting for you!A bus will pick you up at your hotel and take you back.You will enjoy a tour of the best places on the island.Discover the highlights of the Canary Islands and know the "taste" of this beautiful island.