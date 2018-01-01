Full-Day Culinary Tour in Gran Canaria

Discover the wonderful Gran Canaria with this 8-hour tour. A bus will pick you up at your hotel, as long as you are staying in the south area of the island, and will take you to the most important and symbolic places of the island in a tour you will not forget. The tour begins in the sunny and dry south of Gran Canaria and continues all the way through the mountains to the highest peak in the island, named Pico de las Nieves. From here, you will cross some astonishing green and subtropical valleys to a place with exactly opposite conditions which is the northern coast. You will also visit the small town of El Roque. Passing through the capital of the island, you will carry on from the eastern coast to the south. You will visit the following points of interest (subject to change): Barranco de Fataga (viewpoint), Fataga Village, Pico de las Nieves, Cruz de Tejeda, Teror, Barranco de Azuaje, El Roque de San Felipe and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (capital). During this Tour, you will have several stops during which you will taste some typically Canarian culinary products. These products have been carefully selected for your delight (Canarian Cafeteria and Restaurant, traditional cheese shop and gourmet restaurant on the coast). This tour is not suitable for those people with lactose intolerance or those who need gluten-free meals. It is of high importance that you specify if you or any of your partners for this activity has any food restrictions or suffers from any condition which needs to be considered for this tour, such as diabetes or certain allergies. Once informed, your guide will take this aspects into account and everything will be carefully planned based on it. Don’t overthink it. Gran Canaria and all its wonderful culinary offer is waiting for you!A bus will pick you up at your hotel and take you back.You will enjoy a tour of the best places on the island.Discover the highlights of the Canary Islands and know the "taste" of this beautiful island.