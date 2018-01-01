Welcome to Arucas
Top experiences in Arucas
Northern Gran Canaria Tour from Las Palmas
Leave your Las Palmas hotel by air-conditioned coach, and travel north to the elegant city of Arucas. See the Neo-Gothic church of Iglesia de San Juan with its Gaudi-esque spires as well as cultural sights such as the local rum distillery and banana farm. We can´t miss a stroll through its neoclassical streets and a visit to the Neogothic church of St. John. We will move to the valley of the Berrazales, in Agaete. This place is very rich in tropical fruits, wines and coffee, the only plantation in Europe. Canarian lunch en route. We will also visit the port of Las Nieves, a fishing village as excellence. The tour includes an entrance to an interesting Canarian Aboriginal archaeological site, declared an historic artistic monument. After admiring some of the sights and learning about the town’s history and culture, we return to your minivan, and then finish your tour with a drop-off at your hotel.
Gran Canaria Valley of Azuaje Guided Trek
Meet up with a guide in the city center of Las Palmas and hop a bus to the historical town of Arucas. Visit the impressive cathedral and walk the street of León y Castillo, known for its historical houses, town hall, and municipal park. Then head to the town of Firgas for delicious local coffee and a tour of the town’s water fountains, cascades, church of San Roque, old gofio mill, and Paseo de Canarias Street. Continue on to the scenic Valley of Azuaje for a hike through the valley’s stunning natural landmarks. Descend the slope of the ravine to arrive at the ruins of an old spa hotel. Then follow along the river, occasionally jumping the stones and climbing small rocks with the help of installed ropes. Ascend back up the ravine for gorgeous views, finishing the walk back in Firgas. After spending the day marveling at the breathtaking scenery and looking out for Canarian wildlife, enjoy a short break in the town before hopping on the bus back to Las Palmas.
Full-Day Gran Canaria Small-Group Island Tour
Discover the beauty of Gran Canaria on this 8-hour tour around the island and reach places where most tourists never go. A professional guide will remain alongside you at all times while telling you everything about the interesting locations you will visit. This is a tour with departures every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free pick-up service is included for those clients staying in the southern area of Gran Canaria. Traveler pick-up will take place between 8:30-10am. You will be back at your hotel at about 6pm. Once you and the rest of the participants come on the bus, the tour begins. You will be headed to Telde, the oldest and second largest city of Gran Canaria. Telde was the first capital of the island and is well known for its varied cultural offer. You will be able to experience the archaeological place Cuatro Puertas or visit El Barranco de los Cernícalos (Spanish for “the ravine of the kestrels”), among many other things. You will go from Telde to Arucas. In Arucas, you will be delighted by its impressive cathedral and the views of the beautiful town. You will have the chance to visit the Rum Factory on Tuesdays and Thursdays (it is closed on Saturdays). On Saturdays, you will get to visit Firgas. Since Arucas and Firgas are in the northernmost point of the island, you will come back south by the west and visit incredible places like Valleseco (the perfect place to have lunch), Cruz de Tejeda, Roque Nublo (the famous peak of Gran Canaria), San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Fataga. This is an amazing tour that you will always remember. It will show you the best Gran Canaria has to offer.
7-Hour Tour in Northern of Gran Canaria
Trip Gran Canaria offers you a unique chance to discover a side of the island of Gran Canaria which most visitors cannot see. This tour, approximately 7 hours long, will take you from the capital (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) to the northern lands. The north will make you fall in love with its charms and will offer you a better view of the typical Canary Island aspects. After departing from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the tour starts in Arucas. This small town is famous for its large extensions of banana plantations and sugar cane production, considered "white gold" in past centuries. You will have the opportunity to walk along its neoclassical streets and visit the neogothic church of San Juan Bautista. This tour also includes the ticket to the Arehucas rum factory. During the 19th century, this factory was the largest in Europe. From Arucas you will go to Agaete, where you will visit the archaeological site Maipés. You will be amazed by the pyramid-shaped tombs (dated from the 8th century AD). In addition, in Agaete you will discover the wonderful Puerto de las Nieves, a charming little fishing village where you will have time to take a walk and enjoy your lunch (not included), if you wish. The last stop of the tour takes place in the Berrazales valley, an exotic and tropical place. There, you will go to a coffee plantation and enjoy a tasting that you will love. Don't doubt it and come and enjoy this incredible tour in the north of Gran Canaria! Step away from the most tourist-inclined area of the island and discover a wonderful place. Be awed with an interesting visit to a coffee plantation with tasting included. Visit an interesting Canarian archaeological site.