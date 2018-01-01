Full-Day Gran Canaria Small-Group Island Tour

Discover the beauty of Gran Canaria on this 8-hour tour around the island and reach places where most tourists never go. A professional guide will remain alongside you at all times while telling you everything about the interesting locations you will visit. This is a tour with departures every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free pick-up service is included for those clients staying in the southern area of Gran Canaria. Traveler pick-up will take place between 8:30-10am. You will be back at your hotel at about 6pm. Once you and the rest of the participants come on the bus, the tour begins. You will be headed to Telde, the oldest and second largest city of Gran Canaria. Telde was the first capital of the island and is well known for its varied cultural offer. You will be able to experience the archaeological place Cuatro Puertas or visit El Barranco de los Cernícalos (Spanish for “the ravine of the kestrels”), among many other things. You will go from Telde to Arucas. In Arucas, you will be delighted by its impressive cathedral and the views of the beautiful town. You will have the chance to visit the Rum Factory on Tuesdays and Thursdays (it is closed on Saturdays). On Saturdays, you will get to visit Firgas. Since Arucas and Firgas are in the northernmost point of the island, you will come back south by the west and visit incredible places like Valleseco (the perfect place to have lunch), Cruz de Tejeda, Roque Nublo (the famous peak of Gran Canaria), San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Fataga. This is an amazing tour that you will always remember. It will show you the best Gran Canaria has to offer.