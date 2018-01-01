Most of the peninsula is protected by its status as the Parque Natural de Jandía. The southwest is a remarkable canvas of craggy hills and bald plains leading to cliffs west of Morro Jable. Much of the rest of the peninsula is made up of dunes, scrub and beaches.

It is said that German submarine crews used to occasionally hole up along the peninsula during WWII. Just imagine the paradise they found with not a single tourist or apartment block; only them and their mates!

According to other stories, Nazi officials passed through here after the war to pick up false papers before heading on to South America. One version of the story even has hoards of Nazi gold buried hereabouts – bring your bucket and spade.

The roads are a combination of graded, unsealed and surfaced. A 4WD is recommended if you're heading to Cofete, but it's not essential. There is one bus that dips into the depths of the peninsula and a white-knuckle trip on this 4WD bus is a worthy enough reason to venture here.

